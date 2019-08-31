Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Since Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -2.8 beta, while its volatility is 380.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $77, with potential upside of 45.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 9 of the 9 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.