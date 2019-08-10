Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 448.64 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 57.7%. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.