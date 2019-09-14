Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.94 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 23.5%. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.