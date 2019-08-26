Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -2.8 beta, while its volatility is 380.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 6 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.