Reviewing Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)’s and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s results

Both Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 75 5.15 N/A 2.13 41.36 Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akamai Technologies Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 3 3 2.43 Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -10.55% at a $79 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akamai Technologies Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 0%. 0.6% are Akamai Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. has 44.29% stronger performance while Jiayin Group Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Jiayin Group Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.