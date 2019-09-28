Reviewing Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 12 2.68 8.64M -0.13 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 34 2.07 230.21M 0.48 71.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Airgain Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 73,909,324.21% -2.6% -2.2% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 680,893,226.86% 9.5% 1.4%

Liquidity

Airgain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Airgain Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Airgain Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.9% and 94.7%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Airgain Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Airgain Inc. has weaker performance than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Airgain Inc.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.