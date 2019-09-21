Reviewing Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s results

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 1.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.21 N/A 0.22 66.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Airgain Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Airgain Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9%

Liquidity

Airgain Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Airgain Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares and 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares. Insiders held 4.2% of Airgain Inc. shares. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has 23.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67%

For the past year Airgain Inc. was more bullish than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats Airgain Inc.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.