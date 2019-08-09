Reviewing Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 1.83 N/A -0.13 0.00 Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.59 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Airgain Inc. and Quarterhill Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.63% of Quarterhill Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Airgain Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58%

For the past year Airgain Inc. was more bullish than Quarterhill Inc.

Summary

Airgain Inc. beats Quarterhill Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.