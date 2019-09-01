Reviewing Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s and Its Rivals results

As Communication Equipment company, Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Airgain Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Airgain Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Airgain Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.60% -2.20% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Airgain Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Airgain Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

With average price target of $19, Airgain Inc. has a potential upside of 69.19%. The competitors have a potential upside of 69.92%. Based on the data given earlier, Airgain Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Airgain Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Airgain Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Airgain Inc. are 6.7 and 6.5. Competitively, Airgain Inc.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Airgain Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Airgain Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Airgain Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.