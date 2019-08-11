Reviewing Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s results

Since Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 1.90 N/A -0.13 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.92 N/A 0.54 34.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Airgain Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Airgain Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Airgain Inc. are 6.7 and 6.5. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd. has 1.7 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Airgain Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AudioCodes Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Airgain Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.9% and 34.4%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Airgain Inc. shares. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd. has 40.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year Airgain Inc. was less bullish than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Airgain Inc.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.