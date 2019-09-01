Reviewing Aircastle Limited (AYR)’s and Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s results

Both Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) and Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle Limited 20 1.78 N/A 2.92 7.12 Red Rock Resorts Inc. 24 1.38 N/A 1.01 20.72

In table 1 we can see Aircastle Limited and Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Red Rock Resorts Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Aircastle Limited. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Aircastle Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) and Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Aircastle Limited and Red Rock Resorts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aircastle Limited has an average target price of $18, and a -17.62% downside potential. On the other hand, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s potential upside is 36.69% and its average target price is $28.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Red Rock Resorts Inc. looks more robust than Aircastle Limited as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aircastle Limited and Red Rock Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Aircastle Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aircastle Limited -3.08% -2.53% 3.18% -0.29% 1.17% 20.59% Red Rock Resorts Inc. -5.27% -3.11% -20.06% -16.64% -39.59% 2.61%

For the past year Aircastle Limited has stronger performance than Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Aircastle Limited.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.