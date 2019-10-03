Reviewing Aircastle Limited (AYR)’s and Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s results

Both Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) and Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) are each other’s competitor in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle Limited 22 -39.23 51.71M 2.92 7.12 Aaron’s Inc. 63 1.31 66.74M 2.86 22.03

Table 1 highlights Aircastle Limited and Aaron’s Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aaron’s Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Aircastle Limited. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Aircastle Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Aaron’s Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aircastle Limited and Aaron’s Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle Limited 234,193,840.58% 0% 0% Aaron’s Inc. 106,392,475.69% 11.1% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Aircastle Limited is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Aaron’s Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aircastle Limited and Aaron’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Aaron’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aircastle Limited has a -18.14% downside potential and a consensus price target of $18. Competitively Aaron’s Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, with potential upside of 21.14%. Based on the results given earlier, Aaron’s Inc. is looking more favorable than Aircastle Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Aircastle Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Aaron’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aircastle Limited’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Aaron’s Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aircastle Limited -3.08% -2.53% 3.18% -0.29% 1.17% 20.59% Aaron’s Inc. -3% 0.25% 15.41% 27.12% 50.33% 49.94%

For the past year Aircastle Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Aaron’s Inc.

Summary

Aaron’s Inc. beats Aircastle Limited on 11 of the 14 factors.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through five segments: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 17, 2017, it operated approximately 1,860 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. AaronÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.