Reviewing Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)’s and Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group Inc. 23 1.02 N/A 1.13 20.70 Forward Air Corporation 62 1.25 N/A 3.17 19.89

Table 1 highlights Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Forward Air Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Forward Air Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Air Transport Services Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Forward Air Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 17.6% 3.7% Forward Air Corporation 0.00% 16.6% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Air Corporation is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Forward Air Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Air Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 38.61% for Air Transport Services Group Inc. with average price target of $28. On the other hand, Forward Air Corporation’s potential upside is 20.39% and its average price target is $75. The information presented earlier suggests that Air Transport Services Group Inc. looks more robust than Forward Air Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Forward Air Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 95.6% respectively. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Forward Air Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.58% -3.92% 0.73% 0% 5.91% 2.19% Forward Air Corporation 2.92% 6.58% 0.86% 7.67% 1.42% 14.86%

For the past year Air Transport Services Group Inc. was less bullish than Forward Air Corporation.

Summary

Forward Air Corporation beats Air Transport Services Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services. It also offers shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling services. This segment provides its transportation services through a network of terminals located at or near airports. The TLS segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services, as well as contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. The Pool Distribution segment offers high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive product to various destinations in geographic regions. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.