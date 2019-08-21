Reviewing Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)’s and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s results

Since Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) are part of the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group Inc. 23 1.04 N/A 1.13 20.70 Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 6 0.20 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 17.6% 3.7% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s beta is 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Air Transport Services Group Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 37.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 95.2% respectively. About 3.1% of Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.58% -3.92% 0.73% 0% 5.91% 2.19% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. -5.52% -0.51% 3.93% -28.06% -62.33% -19.72%

For the past year Air Transport Services Group Inc. has 2.19% stronger performance while Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has -19.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.