Reviewing Air T Inc. (AIRT)’s and Its Rivals results

As Air Delivery & Freight Services company, Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Air T Inc. has 18.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 69.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.6% of Air T Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Air T Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air T Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 1.20% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Air T Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Air T Inc. N/A 18 41.05 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Air T Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Air T Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air T Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.80 3.50 2.51

As a group, Air Delivery & Freight Services companies have a potential upside of 92.09%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Air T Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air T Inc. 1.84% 0.46% -8.52% -0.92% -20.38% 7.57% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Air T Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Air T Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Air T Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Air T Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Air T Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Air T Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Air T Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Air T Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.