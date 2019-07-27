Reviewing Air Lease Corporation (AL)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Air Lease Corporation has 86.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.1% of Air Lease Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.49% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Air Lease Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease Corporation 0.00% 8.10% 2.10% Industry Average 0.39% 19.67% 3.52%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Air Lease Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease Corporation N/A 38 8.34 Industry Average 5.10M 1.30B 436.17

Air Lease Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Air Lease Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.50 2.38

$45.5 is the average price target of Air Lease Corporation, with a potential upside of 7.97%. The rivals have a potential upside of -15.15%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Air Lease Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Air Lease Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Lease Corporation 0.05% 2.38% 0.47% -4.98% -13.27% 26.98% Industry Average 3.65% 6.87% 14.71% 26.23% 33.52% 28.28%

For the past year Air Lease Corporation has weaker performance than Air Lease Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.99 shows that Air Lease Corporation is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Air Lease Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.52 which is 52.10% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Air Lease Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Air Lease Corporation’s competitors beat Air Lease Corporation.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 244 aircraft, including 188 narrowbody jet aircraft and 56 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.