Reviewing Air Lease Corporation (AL)’s and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s results

We are contrasting Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease Corporation 37 2.61 N/A 4.60 8.34 Herc Holdings Inc. 39 0.64 N/A 1.79 23.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Air Lease Corporation and Herc Holdings Inc. Herc Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Air Lease Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Air Lease Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Herc Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 2.1% Herc Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Air Lease Corporation and Herc Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Air Lease Corporation’s average target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 9.77%. Competitively Herc Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $51, with potential upside of 13.64%. Based on the data given earlier, Herc Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Air Lease Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Air Lease Corporation and Herc Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.7% and 96.7%. 3.1% are Air Lease Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Herc Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Lease Corporation 0.05% 2.38% 0.47% -4.98% -13.27% 26.98% Herc Holdings Inc. -0.86% -1.03% 0.93% 8.65% -27.53% 59.02%

For the past year Air Lease Corporation has weaker performance than Herc Holdings Inc.

Summary

Herc Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Air Lease Corporation.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 244 aircraft, including 188 narrowbody jet aircraft and 56 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.