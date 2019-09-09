Reviewing Air Industries Group (AIRI)’s and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s results

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group 1 0.69 N/A -0.33 0.00 Triumph Group Inc. 22 0.35 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Air Industries Group and Triumph Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 0.00% 0% 0% Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Air Industries Group is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Triumph Group Inc. has a 2.72 beta which is 172.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Air Industries Group is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Triumph Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Triumph Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Air Industries Group.

Analyst Ratings

Air Industries Group and Triumph Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0.00 Triumph Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Triumph Group Inc.’s potential downside is -11.15% and its consensus price target is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.5% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Triumph Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21% of Air Industries Group’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Triumph Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85% Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7%

For the past year Air Industries Group has weaker performance than Triumph Group Inc.

Summary

Triumph Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Air Industries Group.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.