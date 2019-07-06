Reviewing Air Industries Group (AIRI)’s and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)’s results

We are contrasting Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group 1 0.62 N/A -0.35 0.00 Moog Inc. 87 1.18 N/A 4.65 18.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Air Industries Group and Moog Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 0.00% -68% -18.6% Moog Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Air Industries Group has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Moog Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Air Industries Group is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Moog Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Moog Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Air Industries Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.5% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Air Industries Group’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Moog Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Industries Group -11.81% 5.66% -12.5% -10.4% -31.67% 56.64% Moog Inc. -5.15% -6.88% -6.75% 5.44% 2.06% 11.51%

For the past year Air Industries Group has stronger performance than Moog Inc.

Summary

Moog Inc. beats Air Industries Group on 7 of the 8 factors.