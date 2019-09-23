Reviewing Air Industries Group (AIRI)’s and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s results

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group 1 0.82 N/A -0.33 0.00 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 4 5.47 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Air Industries Group and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 0.00% 0% 0% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1 shows that Air Industries Group is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s 129.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.29 beta.

Liquidity

Air Industries Group’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Air Industries Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Air Industries Group and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.5% and 29.1% respectively. Air Industries Group’s share held by insiders are 21%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 1.29% 9.11% 50.55% 158.75% 86.15% 143.81%

For the past year Air Industries Group’s stock price has smaller growth than Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Air Industries Group.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.