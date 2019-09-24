Reviewing Air Industries Group (AIRI)’s and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s results

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group 1 0.79 N/A -0.33 0.00 Astrotech Corporation 3 136.60 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Air Industries Group and Astrotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 0.00% 0% 0% Astrotech Corporation 0.00% -371% -264%

Volatility & Risk

Air Industries Group has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Astrotech Corporation has a -0.3 beta and it is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Air Industries Group and Astrotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 14.1%. About 21% of Air Industries Group’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 43.81% are Astrotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85% Astrotech Corporation 4.91% 9.72% -32.75% -46.02% -21.34% -43.19%

For the past year Air Industries Group has 46.85% stronger performance while Astrotech Corporation has -43.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Air Industries Group beats on 4 of the 7 factors Astrotech Corporation.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.