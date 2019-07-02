Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 21.19 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. From a competition point of view, Vical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 18.4 while its Quick Ratio is 18.4. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 38.6%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.