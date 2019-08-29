Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Replimune Group Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.