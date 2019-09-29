Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 123,917,995.44% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 58.12%. Competitively the consensus target price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential -16.35% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 99.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.