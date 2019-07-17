Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.10 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.23 and its 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Otonomy Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a 89.57% upside potential and an average price target of $36. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 99.20% and its average price target is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 65.9%. 0.4% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.