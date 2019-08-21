Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.79 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.11 beta indicates that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.