Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.82 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.11 and its 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.92% and an $36 average target price. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.25 average target price and a 10.54% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 0%. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.