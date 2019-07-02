Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.29 N/A 3.61 9.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.23 shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.87 beta and it is 187.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Nektar Therapeutics is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.4. Nektar Therapeutics is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.10% and an $36 average price target. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s average price target is $75.75, while its potential upside is 110.89%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nektar Therapeutics seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 96.4% respectively. 0.4% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while Nektar Therapeutics has 3.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.