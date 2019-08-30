Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.36% and an $36 average target price. On the other hand, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 19.26% and its average target price is $27.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 59.9% respectively. About 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.