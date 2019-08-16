Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.11 beta indicates that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$36 is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 61.15%. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 160.66% and its consensus price target is $22. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 21.3%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.