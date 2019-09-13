Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of -0.31 which is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.