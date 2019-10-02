Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.15 36.95M -3.62 0.00 Histogenics Corporation 13 0.00 1.39M 0.11 1.68

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 172,825,070.16% -79.1% -66.4% Histogenics Corporation 10,930,422.75% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.11 beta indicates that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 3.29 beta is the reason why it is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33, and a 43.98% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 13% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.