Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Galapagos NV 109 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.60% and an $36 average price target. On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential downside is -0.42% and its average price target is $136.25. The results provided earlier shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 16.78%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 24.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.