Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.11 beta means Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 111.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.67% and an $33 average target price. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 17.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 80.9% respectively. About 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.