Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 67.38 N/A -1.01 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 14.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.