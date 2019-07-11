Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.55 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.23 beta indicates that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.