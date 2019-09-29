Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.15 36.95M -3.62 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 172,744,273.02% -79.1% -66.4% Celsion Corporation 1,197,516,094.11% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Celsion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $33, and a 58.12% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 9.2%. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Celsion Corporation beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.