Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

This is a contrast between Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.21 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.63% for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 21.13%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.