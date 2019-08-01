Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 141.58 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.23. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.01% and an $36 consensus price target. Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $164.4, with potential upside of 25.28%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.