Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.60 N/A -1.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 60.50% at a $36 average price target. Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 150.94%. The data provided earlier shows that Bicycle Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.