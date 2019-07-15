Reviewing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.47% and an $36 consensus target price. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 201.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 0.75%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.