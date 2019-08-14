Reviewing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

$6 is Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 903.68%. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 60.96% and its consensus target price is $127.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.