Reviewing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 13.1 and 13.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $6, and a 1,041.34% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 66.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.