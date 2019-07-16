Reviewing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 14.98 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 900.00% for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $6. Competitively the average target price of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 79.86% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 51.2% respectively. 77.03% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.04% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.