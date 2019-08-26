Reviewing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 679.22% and an $6 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 51.3% respectively. About 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.