Reviewing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

Both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, and a 648.69% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 75.41% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 99.2%. 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.