Reviewing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.29 16.88M -2.11 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.19 41.20M -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,129,431,058.41% -136.5% -93.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 459,308,807.13% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 646.16%. Competitively the average price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 184.55% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than CytomX Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 84.7%. About 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.