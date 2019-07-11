Reviewing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 389.61 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 823.08% for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 13.8% respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.03%. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.