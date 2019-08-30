Reviewing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

We are contrasting Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 655.19%. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 113.18% and its consensus price target is $11. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Chiasma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 76.5%. About 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.