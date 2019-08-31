Reviewing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.66 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 722.03% and an $6 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 35% respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.